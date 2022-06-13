









Zancan’s jewels with a strong character are successful. According to what was communicated by the company from Ponte di Nanto (Vicenza), the 2021 financial statements closed with a record turnover of over 7 million euros, with double-digit growth compared to 2020 and an increase of around 5% compared to 2019. The increase, Zancan points out, is the result of several factors, including the development of distinctive collections, the geographical expansion of distribution and the push for e-commerce, inaugurated in 2017, which has had an average growth in these years of about 70-80%. The Venetian company is present in Italy in approximately 1,400 stores throughout the country, but it is above all the international markets that offer the greatest satisfaction. As regards abroad, at the moment the brand is present in over 600 points of sale: on the European market, in particular, since 2019 Zancan has focused on the development of the market of the so-called Dach countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) while for the 2022 the focus will shift to the development of the French market: there are already distribution agencies and agents in Portugal, Benelux, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

On the other hand, Zancan’s presence in the Middle East in stores such as Levant in Dubai and Almajed in Qatar, which host major international brands, is ten years old: a strategic area in strong economic expansion, which represents enormous potential. The company therefore predicts that investments will therefore be required to accelerate. Zancan has also been present in North America for over twenty years, with a local representative and more than 200 stores. One of his next goals will be the opening of a company in the USA, in Miami, a strategic city considering that the Mexican market is also very significant and important for the brand. The products sold in Mexico, in fact, are all jewelry in 18-karat gold and diamonds and have an average selling price of around 20 thousand euros: this could be the starting point for Zancan to explore and develop the South American market. a geographical area that could prove to be particularly reactive, willing to spend on quality products and appreciating Made in Italy.



A prestigious position that fills us with pride and satisfaction. An important recognition for our work and for our professionalism. We therefore look to the near future with optimism also because during the recent participation in VicenzaOro and Jewelery Geneva, where we exclusively presented the second edition of the Cosmopolitan Luxury line and the latest addition to the Zancan house, the Couture Sapphire line, we were able to verify a strong appreciation for our collections and our work.

Riccardo Zancan, business manager of the company

On the marketing and communication front, for 2022, Zancan will continue the collaboration with Bugatti, one of the most prestigious and iconic brands in motoring, with a collection with an unmistakable style designed ad hoc, which has already had the merit of increasing the reputation of the brand and well represents the internationalization strategy of the Vicenza company. And for the Qatar Fifa 2022 World Cup, Zancan, through the partnership with the Almajed group, has been selected as a manufacturer of jewelery merchandise for men branded World Cup Fifa Qatar 2022.