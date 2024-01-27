Zancan, a brand specializing in men’s jewellery, presented a series of new products at Vicenzaoro. The Studio collection is made using exclusively 925 silver and natural stones. It is a line inspired by immediately recognizable symbols, such as bolded crosses, swords, lightning, stars and biblical numbers. The finishes are satin, for an inspiration that comes from urban culture.



Ceramik Gold, on the other hand, is a collection that uses 18-karat gold and ceramic together. It stands out for its complexity of creation and for the craftsmanship required for its creation. Elaborate chains, metal intertwined with black ceramic: the collection immediately offers a strong personality for a premium level.



Eternity Gold is also a collection that plays on the development of the concept of chain, which here is transformed into complex shapes with an original design. Result obtained also thanks to the craftsmanship carried out manually by master goldsmiths in the Zancan laboratories. Bracelets and necklaces made of 18k gold are embellished with white and black diamonds. The complexity of the links, with a unique geometric and mechanical design, is the result of careful manual creation of each individual component.

