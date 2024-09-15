Zancan presents its new line of jewelry Eternity Titanium. The Venetian brand considers the collection a perfect fusion between tradition and modernity thanks to the introduction of titanium, a resistant and light metal, combined with the classic 18-karat gold. Titanium offers several advantages: it is a material capable of resisting time and the wear and tear of everyday life, it is also biocompatible and hypoallergenic, as well as not being subject to oxidation. The metal also has the advantage of not being ruined even by sea water or chlorine in the pool.

The Eternity Titanium line consists of a selection of chains, pendants, bracelets and rings that also use 18-karat gold. It is a collection dedicated to men and features very technical workmanship and details inspired by the world of precision mechanics. The jewels also feature diamonds inserts, as in the ring, and are made with the help of cutting-edge machinery and handcrafted finishes.