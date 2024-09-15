Anello Eternity Titanium
Anello Eternity Titanium

Zancan in titanium

Zancan presents its new line of jewelry Eternity Titanium. The Venetian brand considers the collection a perfect fusion between tradition and modernity thanks to the introduction of titanium, a resistant and light metal, combined with the classic 18-karat gold. Titanium offers several advantages: it is a material capable of resisting time and the wear and tear of everyday life, it is also biocompatible and hypoallergenic, as well as not being subject to oxidation. The metal also has the advantage of not being ruined even by sea water or chlorine in the pool.

Bracciale in titanio e oro rosa
Titanium and rose gold bracelet

The Eternity Titanium line consists of a selection of chains, pendants, bracelets and rings that also use 18-karat gold. It is a collection dedicated to men and features very technical workmanship and details inspired by the world of precision mechanics. The jewels also feature diamonds inserts, as in the ring, and are made with the help of cutting-edge machinery and handcrafted finishes.

Collana in titanio e oro rosa
Titanium and rose gold necklace

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Charlie Chaplin
Previous Story

Will Italian jewelry become extinct?

Anello con zaffiro dello Sri Lanka di 26 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

All about sapphires 

Latest from Showroom

Anelli e bracciali Misahara

Misahara’s jewels

Misahara jewelry by designer Lepa Galeb-Roskopp, citizen of the world ♦ ︎ Her name is Lepa