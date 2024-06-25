Insignia is a word that in Latin means distinguished, that is, someone who stands out, but also emblem, symbol, sign. That is, a sign or brand that characterizes a group, grade, rank or function. But Insignia is also the name of a historic collection by the Venetian brand Zancan. Now the jeweler launches Insignia Color, a variant inspired by the successful line. Insignia Color features a minimalist design and well-defined lines and is also characterized by colored natural stones, such as spinel.



The collection is made of 925 silver, with red, green, blue and black colored stones. The collection includes necklace pendants in the shape of a star, key or lucky horn, but also rings in eternity style, that is, with a series of stones that follow one another around the entire circumference of the jewel, or in chevalier style. Prices vary from 44 euros for the button earrings to 258 euros for the silver Venetian mesh bracelet alternating with stones.

