









Misani, a jewelry brand born in 1965 in Milan, uses a bit of everything: gold, pearls, leather, precious stones, amber, jade. The craftsmanship is testified, for example, by the use of hand-crumpled gold on the stones of the Vincoli collection and the historic boules. The jewels present the possible metalworkings: shiny, opaque, hammered gold, which is a classic of the Maison. The style is eclectic, that is, it takes up many ideas already tested over the years and puts them together in absolute freedom.



The history of the brand is linked to that of the founder, Ivo Misani (1938-1993), who in 1965 opened a goldsmith’s shop in via Vincenzo Monti, in Milan, and began his career as a designer. In 1971, together with his sister Angela and other partners, Misani opened a store at the Hotel Cala di Volpe on the Costa Smeralda. Success convinced him, in 1974, to found Misani Gioielli. Among the most prominent pieces are the hammered plate earrings. But also the use of leather. Today the Maison, which in the meantime has changed ownership, is faithful to its well-established style, which combines vintage with an informal approach to jewelry.