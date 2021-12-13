









Even an ancient and seemingly eternal technique can be innovated. The setting of a diamond on a ring seemed, until yesterday, something without too many possibilities to change. The most used technique is the one with the four or six prongs that hold the diamond still on the metal circular band: the classic solitaire. But from New Zealand comes a novelty: the Floeting Diamond. This is a new diamond setting system, which promises to increase the brightness of the stone and, at the same time, to make the jewel even safer, which would thus have less risk of making the stone come off. The inventor is called Ian Douglas and he is a jewelry master and former Auckland retailer.



With Floeting Diamond the stone is protected by a frame made with a special titanium alloy: a system that is over 20% stronger than traditional frames. Floeting diamonds come from one of the largest diamond cutting facilities in the world, certified by the Responsible Jewelery Council and using ethically sourced stones. The Floeting setting stops the diamond in the middle, between the top and the bottom, which ends in a point. Most of the gem, therefore, remains positioned above the setting. To keep the stone steady, laser-cut grooves are made in the diamond just below the girdle. The stone is then inserted into the frame.This new way of stopping the diamond is mainly used to create solitaire rings, but also earrings or points of light. Since the stone is open on four sides, more light enters the diamond, increasing reflections. This type of setting can be used for oval, emerald, pear cut diamonds and also other precious stones. But don’t try to copy it: the system is patented.