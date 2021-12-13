









From Bulgaria to the International Jewelery Market: Denitza Margova’s Trip ♦

From the far and little known town of Kardzhali, south of Bulgaria, to the international jewelery market. Denitza Margova’s journey was long. Yet, for one of the many cases of fate, coupled with its ability, she has managed to create a Maison with a brand that is now also marketed by luxurious sites such as Luisaviaroma. She was born in 1986, but decided to create her own brand in 2011 while writing his graduate thesis. Her interest was, in fact, already focused on design.



Denitza Mrgova graduated in fashion & design in Hamburg, but also had practical experience in New York and London alongside stylists like Abigail Lorick, Stella McCartney. All the experiences that enabled her, in 2014, to make serious debut on the jewelery market. Her style is elaborate and simple at the same time. Her book has 14-carat gold rings with small stones. But also jewelery in gold with sinuous shapes, with a soft and complex geometry. In short, she has cut its space simply thanks to its creativity. It is not easy to happen, but it has happened.