ANELLI, Nuove collezioni, vetrina — December 13, 2021 at 4:30 am

Margova from East to West




From Bulgaria to the International Jewelery Market: Denitza Margova’s Trip ♦

From the far and little known town of Kardzhali, south of Bulgaria, to the international jewelery market. Denitza Margova’s journey was long. Yet, for one of the many cases of fate, coupled with its ability, she has managed to create a Maison with a brand that is now also marketed by luxurious sites such as Luisaviaroma. She was born in 1986, but decided to create her own brand in 2011 while writing his graduate thesis. Her interest was, in fact, already focused on design.

Anello B Day in oro 14 carati, con le 12 pietre natali abbinate ai mesi dell'anno
Anello B Day in oro 14 carati, con le 12 pietre natali abbinate ai mesi dell’anno

Denitza Mrgova graduated in fashion & design in Hamburg, but also had practical experience in New York and London alongside stylists like Abigail Lorick, Stella McCartney. All the experiences that enabled her, in 2014, to make serious debut on the jewelery market. Her style is elaborate and simple at the same time. Her book has 14-carat gold rings with small stones. But also jewelery in gold with sinuous shapes, with a soft and complex geometry. In short, she has cut its space simply thanks to its creativity. It is not easy to happen, but it has happened.

Anello in oro 14 carati e iolite
Anello in oro 14 carati e iolite
Anello Croissant in oro 14 carati e zaffiri gialli
Anello Croissant in oro 14 carati e zaffiri gialli
Collana Nelly in oro 14 carati lucidato
Collana Nelly in oro 14 carati lucidato
Orecchini in oro 14 carati lucidato con rubini, zaffiri, smeraldo, acquamarina, opale
Orecchini in oro 14 carati lucidato con rubini, zaffiri, smeraldo, acquamarina, opale
Collana in oro 14 carati con pendente in resina gommosa
Collana in oro 14 carati con pendente in resina gommosa

Anello chevalier in oro 14 carati
Anello chevalier in oro 14 carati







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *