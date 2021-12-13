









After Nft art, Nft buildings and Nft video games, Nft jewels also arrive. The acronym, for those who do not know, means Non-fungible token and consists of a virtual object, composed of data, stored on a digital register (the blockchain also used by virtual coins). An NFT can be anything in digital format: a poem, a drawing, a video, etc. Blockchain technology ensures the ownership of the object. The system already has a large following of collectors: a digital work by artist Mike Winkelmann (who signs himself Beeple), was sold at auction for 69.3 million dollars in 2021.



The novelty is proposed by Different Class, a jewelry brand founded in Milan in 2018 by the gemologist Milena Bernocco, who will launch the first NFT of a jewel. The digital object can be viewed on a computer, tablet or smartphone, and is on sale on the first ItaliaNFT marketplace on Thursday 16 December at 18.00 (live on Instagram on the official ItaliaNFT page). Only on this occasion, the NFT jewel will also be made and physically delivered to the auction winner.