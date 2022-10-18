









In ancient times, magnetism was considered a mysterious phenomenon. Today physics knows perfectly the mechanisms, which are used in the most varied activities Even in jewelry. Magnetic closures, for example, have long been used by Breil in its Magnetica System collection. The contact closure type allows the jewelry collection to be transformed in many different ways: chains and metal wires can be bracelets or necklaces in a simple way. Each single element can be worn alone or combined with others, and hooked through the magnetic closures.



Now Breil adds an Ip gold shade to the collection. The yellow gold color warms the metal used for the bijoux produced by Binda Italia. The Comet bracelet and necklace made up of six thin chains dotted with small elements of polished IP gold steel are part of the line. The Black Sun bracelet and necklace elements, on the other hand, add polished IP Gold steel to a string of black spinel spheres. All the new elements are equipped with a magnetic closure and are compatible with all the creations in the collection.