









Sotheby’s has put the turbo. The great auction house continues to present exceptional stones. This time the news comes from Dubai, where Sotheby’s showed one of the largest diamonds, called The Golden Canary. It is a 303.10 carat “monster”, and is the largest flawless or internally flawless diamond ever graded by the Gia. In short, an exceptional stone even if the price will probably remain lower than those of pink or blue diamonds. Estimates for The Golden Canary point to around $ 15 million. The stone will be auctioned at Sotheby’s New York in December. Curiously, it will be offered without reserve with bids starting at just one dollar.



We have had a bumper year in which we have featured stunning colored diamonds at our global jewelry auctions, as the demand and appetite for these rarities continues to grow. Just two weeks after the record sale of the Williamson Pink Star for $ 57.7 million, we are honored to offer the largest polished diamond in existence to appear at auction. Steeped in history, The Golden Canary is one of the most exquisite diamonds ever discovered, not only for its size and intensity of color, but for its extraordinary beauty that is sure to fascinate collectors around the world. Sotheby’s has the privilege of helping write the next chapter of this incomparable and reborn gem.

Quig Bruning, Head of Jewelry for Sotheby’s America’s

However, The Golden Canary remains an exceptional stone: it has been classified as a Fancy Deep Brownish-Yellow Diamond. The gem also has a story to tell. It was cut from a giant 407-carat rough diamond with a shield shape. The Golden Canary was consequently cut into a pear shape. The diamond will be presented on a world tour. After Dubail, I will be in Taipei, Geneva and Hong Kong.