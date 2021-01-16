Cristiana Perali, the spirit of Rome











A small goldsmith shop set in Old Rome, between a bend in the Tiber and Campo dei Fiori, between the Vatican and Piazza Navona: Cristiana Perali‘s jewels are the legacy of a century spent working with metal and stone. In fact, that of Cristiana Perali is a small goldsmith company with a great tradition: it dates back to 1907 when Carlo, the grandfather of the current owner, started the business by opening a jewelery shop with attached precision watchmaking laboratory and goldsmith’s workshop.



In 1945 Carlo Perali was joined by his son Paolo, who in turn passed on his passion for jewelry to his daughter Cristiana, a third generation jewelry designer and stylist. It is inevitable that the spirit of the Eternal City is part of the inspiration of the shop’s goldsmith production, but without it manifesting itself in jewels that can be associated with a tourist appeal. Cristiana Perali’s city is simply introjected, as in the Roma collection, which incorporates the design of the ancient stone road pavements. Also for this reason, her jewels have been exhibited in museums and high jewelery exhibitions and have paraded on high fashion catwalks in Rome, Beijing, Shanghai, Chicago, New York, St. Petersburg and Mexico City.

















