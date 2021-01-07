The anti-covid-19 ring











Answer: what is the most precious thing? Maybe gold? Diamonds? A Tiffany ring? Wrong: the most precious matter is health. And in times of covid this value is even more important. That’s why a ring made in California is experiencing a shopping boom around the world. Oura Ring looks like a jewel, but it is a sophisticated electronic device. It uses advanced sensor technology to deliver accurate and personalized health information, visible on the spartphone. Let’s be clear: wearing it is not the same as a tampon in a medical center. But the ring can monitor temperature, heart rate variability and sleep efficiency. And, now, a study suggests it may be able to detect covid-19 in its early stages.



Tests were conducted: University of San Francisco researchers tested the ring on nearly 3,400 healthcare workers. The study looked at body temperature and, at the same time, symptoms related to the covid virus. Result: Continuous monitoring of the ring temperature helps detect diseases such as covid-19. In fact, the researchers reported that fever was identified in 38 of the 50 participants before symptoms were noticed by those infected. And it is known that to avoid the worsening of the disease, treatment must be started immediately.



Warning: the study is not definitive proof, but it still offers an encouraging sign. The ring is available in different versions, with colors ranging from gold to silver, uses titanium and is resistant to scratches and water. It costs $ 299 to $ 399 for the one with the gold finish. It has been snapped up by professional sportsmen, but also by Prince Harry and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

















