Campanelle collection

Bells for Boccadamo

The bell is one of the subjects that is often used in jewelry. Now Boccadamo is re-proposing it as a pendant for necklaces. But, in addition to the world of jewelry, bells are often linked to people’s memories and experiences. The sound of a bell can remind us of the beginning or end of lessons at school, the call of a bell tower, or a more rural experience, such as that of cows or goats grazing. In short, the bell, in addition to being a decorative object, is also linked to episodes engraved in the memory.

Collane Campanelle
Necklaces Campanelle

Boccadamo’s pendant necklaces are quite long, rhodium-plated or yellow gold-plated, with the addition of cubic zirconia to offer some extra sparkle. The base of the bells is hand-enamelled, while the surface is decorated, in contrast, with hearts and stars available in a wide color palette, which ranges from softer shades such as pearly white, pink and light blue to more decisive ones such as coral red, green and purple.

Campanella con smalto blu
Campanella with blue enamel

