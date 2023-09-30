The bell is one of the subjects that is often used in jewelry. Now Boccadamo is re-proposing it as a pendant for necklaces. But, in addition to the world of jewelry, bells are often linked to people’s memories and experiences. The sound of a bell can remind us of the beginning or end of lessons at school, the call of a bell tower, or a more rural experience, such as that of cows or goats grazing. In short, the bell, in addition to being a decorative object, is also linked to episodes engraved in the memory.



Boccadamo’s pendant necklaces are quite long, rhodium-plated or yellow gold-plated, with the addition of cubic zirconia to offer some extra sparkle. The base of the bells is hand-enamelled, while the surface is decorated, in contrast, with hearts and stars available in a wide color palette, which ranges from softer shades such as pearly white, pink and light blue to more decisive ones such as coral red, green and purple.