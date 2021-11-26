









Blue White Group is a historic Italian company, based in Milan and founded by David Joshach in 1974: for 45 years it has been operating in the sector of importing diamonds and precious stones from the main world stock exchanges in Tel Aviv, Antwerp, New York and Mumbai. Alongside the stone trade, however, Blue White Group is also active in the jewelry sector. One of its flagship brands is Leaderline, which specializes in fashion mini jewelry. The jewels are small, light, with innovative, unusual, modern, design shapes. But the company has now launched DavidJMilano, a brand created for the digital jewelry store in gold, diamonds and precious stones. DavidJMilano is therefore de facto the new consumer brand of the group.



