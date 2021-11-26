









Jewelry from the affordable price of Passavinti, a brand from Florence that offers traditional production alongside to one kind more trendy ♦ ︎

Passavinti, a Florence brand, uses pearly fired enamels, but also silver, gold, natural stones, pearls. The lily, symbol of Florence, often appears on jewels. And, in fact, the Tuscan city is the base, but also a symbol for the Maison, which exports its production to half the world. Founded in 1970 by Romano Passavinti, the brand was reborn in 2011 on the initiative of Reali, a company formed by three young entrepreneurs, Mirco Zoppini, Danilo Caccetta, Mauro Di Mario.



Tuscan artisan tradition, which has also included the processing of leather for centuries, a material used to make a series of bracelets. Passavinti also embraced the philosophy of modular bracelets, with the launch of the Lily collection, but also with an eye to vintage, as with the GoldenAge collection.