Argento, , bracciale — November 26, 2021 at 4:00 am

Passavinti, all about lily





Jewelry from the affordable price of Passavinti, a brand from Florence that offers traditional production alongside to one kind more trendy ♦ ︎

Passavinti, a Florence brand, uses pearly fired enamels, but also silver, gold, natural stones, pearls. The lily, symbol of Florence, often appears on jewels. And, in fact, the Tuscan city is the base, but also a symbol for the Maison, which exports its production to half the world. Founded in 1970 by Romano Passavinti, the brand was reborn in 2011 on the initiative of Reali, a company formed by three young entrepreneurs, Mirco Zoppini, Danilo Caccetta, Mauro Di Mario.

Anello in argento Chamaleon
Anello in argento Chamaeleon
Tuscan artisan tradition, which has also included the processing of leather for centuries, a material used to make a series of bracelets. Passavinti also embraced the philosophy of modular bracelets, with the launch of the Lily collection, but also with an eye to vintage, as with the GoldenAge collection.

Bracciale in argento finitura rosa Gaia
Bracciale in argento finitura rosa Gaia
Anello della collezione Shine
Anello della collezione Shine
Anello con finitura rosa della collezione Shine
Anello con finitura rosa della collezione Shine
Orecchini in argento Nekkar
Orecchini in argento Nekkar

Orecchini in argento con cristalli
Orecchini in argento con cristalli







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *