Bjørg, Norwegian jewels and Picasso art











From Norway, the Nordic design of Bjørg, between cubism and surrealism ♦

Imagine a style that is inspired by Picasso for disassemble and reassemble your usual appearance: it is what is proposed Bjørg jewelry. The brand was founded in 2004 by Bjørg Nordli-Mathisen, Norwegian designer who lives in Oslo. He started working as a textile artist, before focusing on the jewelry. Bjørg produces unique collections of jewelery, silver, bronze and precious stones, often plated with 18 karat gold. The style is raw, clean, nordic. All jewelry is handmade and the designer points out that the production must be sustainable. It is a trend-setting design that it’s liked to Robyn, Lykke Li, Madonna and Rihanna: they have purchased and worn jewelery signed by Bjorg.



Retailers, in Italy, are high-end jewelers, fashion boutiques and art galleries. The style is very, very personal: the Odyssey collection, for example, is inspired by the avant-garde art movements such as Cubism and Futurism, Dadaism and Surrealism. Straight lines and spaces are balanced with circles, spheres and surreal elements together to create a playful and intriguing feeling. The prices of the jewelry you see in the image varies depending on the article: many are made entirely of 925 sterling silver with gold plating yellow or 18K rose gold. Others, especially the couture pieces, as some bracelets or necklaces statements are made in bronze, plating with yellow gold, rose gold and silver.













