Anelli Amen Princess
Anelli Amen Princess

Become Princess with Amen

Becoming princesses for a day or, more precisely, until you wear the jewels of the new autumn-winter 2023-24 line of the Tuscan brand Amen. The jewelery line is called Princess and is dedicated to those who love colours. The geometries of button or pendant earrings, rings and necklaces focus entirely on simple shapes, such as rectangles, ovals or circles, but above all on colour. The jewelery is made with white or yellow rhodium-plated metal.

Collana con cubic zirconia azzurra
Necklace with blue cubic zirconia

However, what characterizes the bijoux line is the use of large cubic zirconia, alone or in combination. The crystals are offered in the classic colorless mode, but also with lively shades. More specifically, there are six colors of cubic zirconia used for the Princess line. The set of earrings, necklace and ring are available in shades of silver, electric blue, emerald green, fuchsia, pink and aquamarine. The prices are within the reach of any wallet and the jewelery can be combined with any outfit. Even if it’s not princely.
Orecchini con cubic zirconia viola
Earrings with purple cubic zirconia

Orecchini con cubic zirconia bianchi
Earrings with white cubic zirconia
Orecchini con cubic zirconia blu
Earrings with blue cubic zirconia
Orecchini con cubic zirconia argento
Earrings with silver cubic zirconia
Collana con cubic zirconia rossa
Necklace with red cubic zirconia

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Vetrina di una gioielleria
Previous Story

5 rules for selling your gold jewelry

Latest from