Becoming princesses for a day or, more precisely, until you wear the jewels of the new autumn-winter 2023-24 line of the Tuscan brand Amen. The jewelery line is called Princess and is dedicated to those who love colours. The geometries of button or pendant earrings, rings and necklaces focus entirely on simple shapes, such as rectangles, ovals or circles, but above all on colour. The jewelery is made with white or yellow rhodium-plated metal.



However, what characterizes the bijoux line is the use of large cubic zirconia, alone or in combination. The crystals are offered in the classic colorless mode, but also with lively shades. More specifically, there are six colors of cubic zirconia used for the Princess line. The set of earrings, necklace and ring are available in shades of silver, electric blue, emerald green, fuchsia, pink and aquamarine. The prices are within the reach of any wallet and the jewelery can be combined with any outfit. Even if it’s not princely.