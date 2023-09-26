Tiffany & Co has a new chief brand creative officer. It’s Hector Muelas, who announced his new role with a post on LinkedIn. The manager was already part of the team of the LVMH group, the holding company that controls Tiffany, where he held the role of global vice president of content and creativity from 2015 to 2019. His CV, however, also includes positions in companies such as Rimowa where he was chief brand officer. The German luggage company just a few days ago announced a collaboration with Tiffany. But Muelas was global creative director in marketing at Apple, as well as having worked at Creative Artists Agency and Vice Media.



II am happy to announce that today I begin a new journey as Chief Brand Creative Officer of Tiffany & Co. Everyone has a Tiffany story and I certainly have plenty of my own. Because for the past 185 years, Tiffany & Co. has helped an ever-changing world express the ever-changing language of love with characteristic wit and optimism. One of the world’s most storied luxury design houses, globally recognised for its extraordinary craftsmanship, innovative jewellery design and unparalleled creativity, Tiffany has given us the world’s best diamonds and the design of the Great Seal of the United States, Warhol and Basquiat, Audrey Hepburn and the Medal of Honour, the Tiffany setting and the Vince Lombardi trophy, Picasso and Peretti, the French Crown Jewels and Beyonce, modern gemology and Nike, Deco and Nouveau, Schlumberger and Kuntz, Rolex and Patek, the blue box and the white ribbon… I’m humbled to be a part of this iconic house, and to continue building its legacy alongside some great old and new friends.

Hector Muelas, chief brand creative officer at Tiffany