









A new appointment between art and jewelery in Lugano (Switzerland). The Kromya Art Gallery (Viale Franscini, 11) hosts the exhibition Precious Perspectives. Works and jewels in dialogue dedicated to the works of the architect and designer Eleonora Castagnetta with bronze works by the artist Alex Pinna. The exhibition is curated by Paola Stroppiana, an art historian. The initiative aims to reassign the artist’s jewel a leading role in the contemporary context. “Jewelery as a work of art, perfectly finished, is able to express the strength of creativity on a par with other disciplines, integrating the peculiar expressive-creative dimension of the artistic artefact with the characteristic of wearability.



From this consideration, the new perspectives for reading the work of the two artists involved are born: Alex Pinna, sculptor, and Eleonora Castagnetta, architect, each decline the jewel according to their own expressive language, finding in it an admirable formal and conceptual opportunity to transpose their own personal poetics “. Eleonora Castagnetta exhibits some unpublished works, inspired by Italo Calvino’s The Invisible Cities, transforming four of the utopian cities described in the volume into a jewel: Dorotea, Fedora, Sofronia and Tecla: silver and enamel brooches with gold and diamond details, in a casket which contextualizes its dimension. The exhibition itinerary is enriched by the presence of other jewels, previously made, inspired by great masters of architecture and the Bauhaus: the Mognolo ring (for the realization of which he drew inspiration from the Church of San Giovanni Battista in Mogno, Switzerland , designed by the internationally renowned architect Mario Botta, with whom Eleonora collaborated for 13 years); Ziggurat; Tribute to Le Corbusier and Tribute to the Bauhaus.















