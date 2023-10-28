Jewelry on display in Lugano, capital of the Canton of Ticino, Switzerland. The opportunity to look at or buy jewelery and watches is The Unique Show scheduled for Saturday 18 November from 4pm to 11pm at the Casino in a format called Luxury Lugano. The Unique Show features high-quality brands at events taking place during the high season in Switzerland and Italy, in locations such as St. Moritz, Como and Lugano. The show includes musical performances, live photography sessions, Barons de Rothschild champagne and canapés curated by chef Raffaele Russo.
We are thrilled to showcase the most exquisite jewelry and collectible watches, celebrating the excellence that defines our industry. Our boutique events are a tribute to the art, design, craftsmanship, refined materials and heritage that distinguish the participating companies. Having been an expert in fine jewelery myself for over 18 years, together with my team we have carefully selected the displays to captivate collectors and connoisseurs who recognize and appreciate exceptionality. We firmly believe that jewelry and watchmaking are not just crafts; they are true arts, rich in precious traditions and profound emotions, often overlooked in their narration.
Dalila Daffara, founder of The Unique Show.
The exhibitors present at the event are Aariya Diamonds, Autore Pearls, Boite d’Or, Eleonora Federici, Gismondi 1754, Ippolita, Laut, Scavia and Sicis Jewels. Sotheby’s is present with the Luxury department with a special evaluation day, also offering interested visitors the opportunity to schedule an appointment and meet the auction house’s specialists for a free evaluation of their precious items. Among the partners of Luxury Lugano there is the Club degli Orafi, the independent Italian association that brings together the most important companies in the jewelery industry
Date: Saturday 18 November 2023
Hours: 4.00pm – 11.00pm
Address: Via Chiarina Stauffacher-Vedani 1, 6900 Lugano (Switzerland)
Entrance tickets: Free entry by invitation to request on the TheUniqueShow.com website or by writing to guest@theuniqueshow.com
