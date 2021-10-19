









GemGèneve, the jewelry and gems fair scheduled from 4 to 7 November in Geneva (Switzerland) has enlisted one of the best known experts in the sector, Katerina Perez, to organize the work of the Flair community of artists. The result is Flair @flairproject_official, an online gallery and an independent multimedia art community aimed at the creators of unique objects and creations inspired by the world of jewelry and precious stones. Its members, from the UK, France, Germany and Russia, were selected by Katerina Perez, who is the founder of the project.



The creations of the 15 Flair artists will be presented at the next GemGenève fair, with pieces available for purchase exclusively at the exhibition itself and on Instagram, a platform on which Katerina Perez has a great following. The idea is that of a community of people with the same vision and who share the process of artistic creation, while allowing unique paintings, prints and works of art to find a buyer. All artworks are created as unique pieces designed exclusively for the Flair project and will not be reproduced. Prices range from 1,000 to 36,000 euros.

Flair is a continuation of my mission to bring more awareness to precious jewellery and gemstones. This latest collaborative project with GemGenève is a wonderful way to spotlight FLAIR artists and introduce jewellery and gemstones into people’s lives in an unexpected and beautiful way. This project is also a tribute to my family. My mother restores paintings and my father antique furniture, so I believe I have inherited an artistic sensibility that benefits my work in the jewellery sector as well as informs my passion for multi-media art and design.

Katerina Perez

Each member of Flair is selected based on their skills and unique style, rather than international recognition or fame, in order to present to the world hidden gems in different artistic fields. For example, at GemGenève Celia Martorchini-Fabbri will propose an original approach to digital art, in contrast to that of the artist and fashion photographer, Ksenia Usacheva, who will present a series of photos and oil paintings. Famous illustrator Hossein Borojeni will exhibit a series of black and white watercolors in a traditional style, while London-based photographer Julia Flit will present two wall decorations with splashes of color. High fashion artist Aigana Gali will exhibit a unique hand painted coat, while Anna Petrich has prepared a collection of bags inspired by hand painted jewelry.The works of the Flair artists will be exhibited at Stand C11, at the Palexpo exhibition and congress center in Geneva, Switzerland, to encourage visitors and exhibitors to discover pieces and meet some artists in person. Ksenia Usacheva, for example, will paint in oil directly on the stand to allow visitors to witness «how magic works». Katerina Perez will also be on site to showcase a unique collaboration with the master of gemstone cutting, Pauly Carvings, which expresses itself in the form of a rock crystal sculpture of Perez’s hand. Furthermore, on Saturday 6 November at 11.30, participants and exhibitors are invited to participate in a conference entitled The importance of creativity in art, jewelery design and brand communication.