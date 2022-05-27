









Thomas Jacob Hilfiger is the American designer who founded the Tommy Hilfiger brand, now owned by the Pvh group, which markets perfumes and accessories in addition to women’s clothing. Thom, on the other hand, is the holding that controls Histoire d’Or, the first retailer in jewelry in France and market leader in Europe with 572 stores, which a few years ago also bought Stroili. The subsidiary, Thom Trade Italy, will now market Tommy Hilfiger jewelery and will distribute watches of the same brand produced by the American Movado, intended for men.



The market launch of the Tommy Hilfiger Jewels complements the existing distribution of the watches and is already giving excellent feedback. The proposal we present will grow in the assortment from season to season, with the aim of winning over a contemporary customer, in line with the brand image of Pvh Group.

Andrea Busato, GM Thom Trade

The Tommy Hilfiger Jewels bijoux collection includes bracelets made of steel, in a natural version or with black or gold PVD treatment, and leather in blue, black, red and brown, or rope and nylon. The line also includes necklaces with the classic medal. The price ranges from 49 up to 89 euros, they have a casual and minimalist style.