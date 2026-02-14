The Roman fashion house has presented a line of solid gold jewelry inspired by the weaving of wicker objects.

Jewels with a gold weave reminiscent of wicker furniture, a material made from the flexible branches of certain species of willow, peeled and used for weaving. Bulgari’s new Vimini collection embraces this idea, which fits perfectly with the goal of creating gold jewelry that is not tied to trends, but rather objects that last. This is especially true now, with the price of gold skyrocketing. The Vimini jewelry, crafted in solid gold, is inspired by a 1942 bracelet from the brand, itself inspired by ancient Roman and Greek wicker baskets. The design, however, is surprisingly modern, simple yet elaborate. The bracelet, which is almost identical to the original design that inspired the Vimini line, also has a modern design.



The jewelry suite also includes a ring, a necklace, a pair of earrings, and a single earring. The diamond-shaped gold elements on the surface create a woven effect. The jewelry is produced in the Valenza factory, Italy.

