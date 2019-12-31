Angeletti caput mundi











Angeletti, a jeweler of Via Condotti, Rome, who looks at the foreign market

In Rome, via Condotti is the luxury shopping street. Here, in 1940, Angeletti’s boutique was opened. Jewelery store has sold for years the best brands and, subsequently, the creations signed by the Roman Maison. Over time, the Jewelers’ Family has developed a proposal and an autonomous style. Today, Marcello Angeletti joined the third generation, with Roberto and Rina, with the aim of making the brand better known abroad.



Angeletti jewels are modern, but respecting tradition. Rings, earrings and bracelets use precious stones, such as diamonds, and semiprecious ones, such as tourmaline and amethyst. In addition, they boast craft finishing, but they are also able to offer a constant quality standard. Prices are compatible with the luxury of Via Condotti. A gold necklace with diamonds and tourmaline can cost 35,000 euros, a pair of earrings in yellow gold, diamonds and amethyst 6100 euros. Lavinia Andorno















