vetrina — December 31, 2019 at 4:30 am

Angeletti caput mundi




Angeletti, a jeweler of Via Condotti, Rome, who looks at the foreign market ♦ ︎
In Rome, via Condotti is the luxury shopping street. Here, in 1940, Angeletti’s boutique was opened. Jewelery store has sold for years the best brands and, subsequently, the creations signed by the Roman Maison. Over time, the Jewelers’ Family has developed a proposal and an autonomous style. Today, Marcello Angeletti joined the third generation, with Roberto and Rina, with the aim of making the brand better known abroad.

Pezzo unico, pendente con giada rossa e diamanti
Pezzo unico, pendente con giada rossa e diamanti

Angeletti jewels are modern, but respecting tradition. Rings, earrings and bracelets use precious stones, such as diamonds, and semiprecious ones, such as tourmaline and amethyst. In addition, they boast craft finishing, but they are also able to offer a constant quality standard. Prices are compatible with the luxury of Via Condotti. A gold necklace with diamonds and tourmaline can cost 35,000 euros, a pair of earrings in yellow gold, diamonds and amethyst 6100 euros. Lavinia Andorno

Anello con peridoto e citrini
Anello con peridoto e citrini
Anello Embrace in oro rosa e madre perla
Anello Embrace in oro rosa e madre perla
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello con pavé diamanti e una tormalina verde
Anello con pavé diamanti e una tormalina verde
Orecchini in oro e diamanti a forma di fiore
Orecchini in oro e diamanti a forma di fiore
Orecchini in oro, diamanti e ametista. Prezzo: 6100 euro
Orecchini in oro, diamanti e ametista
Orecchini in oro bianco con diamanti e ambra verde
Orecchini in oro bianco con diamanti e ambra verde
Anello in oro rosa con giada
Anello in oro rosa con giada

Anello in oro rosa con rubellite
Anello in oro rosa con rubellite







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *