The 10 best movies about jewelry











If you can’t go to jewelry, perhaps because you are forced to stay at home, you can still watch films in which jewelry plays an important role. Here are the top 10 movies about jewelry or where precious stones, necklaces, earrings and rings are as important as the actors they act. There are old and new ones, fun or thrilling: however, everyone can like those who are passionate about jewelry and precious stones. Do others come to mind? Write and we will add them to the list!

1 Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961). Audrey Hepburn and her little black dress in front of the windows of the most famous jewelry in New York and beyond, are a must to review.

2 The pink panther (1963) Contrary to what many think, the pink panther is not the nickname of David Niven, an actor who plays the thief protagonist of the first film in the series (with Peter Seller, Capucine and Claudia Cardinale), directed by Black Edwards, but of a diamond. Rosa, in fact.

3 Sex and the City II (2010). Film sequel directed by Michael Patrick King and which has not received great praise from critics (it’s an understatement). The jewels that Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda wear are by two Italian designers, Amedeo Scognamiglio and Roberto Faraone Mennella.



4 Blood Diamond (2006). Directed by Edward Zwick, the film received five Oscar nominations, including that for Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor and that of Djimon Hounsou for best supporting actor. History of diamond trafficking in Africa.



5 Suspicion (1941). A classic thriller by Alfred Hitchcock starring Joan Fontaine and Cary Grant. In a memorable scene Joan Fontaine wears a brooch in gold diamonds and Verdura pink topaz, little valued by the black and white film.



6 Romancing the Stone (1984). Played by Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Guess which stone it is, given that the film takes place in Colombia? It seems to be one of the favorite films of the Graff family.



7 Topkapi (1964). The aristocratic and sensual adventurer Elizabeth Lipp and the prosaic and calculating professional thief Walter Harper plan the theft of Sultan Mehmet I’s dagger from the treasury of Topkapi Palace, in Istanbul, where wonderful jewels are kept.



8 The Girl with a Pearl Earring (2004). Set in 17th century Holland, it tells the story of one of the most famous works of the Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. The girl portrayed is wearing a large pearl earring.



9 Live a little, steal a lot (Murph the Surf) (1975). The story is based on a real jewelry theft involving surfer Jack Roland Murphy, nicknamed Murph the Surf. Large precious stones were stolen from a poorly guarded natural history museum.



10 Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953). Directed by Howard Hawks, he is played by Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell. The story revolves around the wealthy Sir Francis Beekman, an elderly diamond mine owner, who gives a girl the tiara that belongs to his wife.















