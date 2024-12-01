Anello con smeraldo ottagonale da 35,27 carati e diamanti
Anello con smeraldo ottagonale da 35,27 carati e diamanti

An emerald shines with il Ponte Casa d’Aste

A very positive outcome for the auction of jewelry organized by il Ponte Casa d’Aste in Milan. With a highlight: a 35.27-carat emerald that totaled 1.6 million euros, a new sales record. The auction at Palazzo Crivelli, which coincided with the company’s fiftieth birthday and entry into the Millon Auction Group, sold for a total of over 4.7 million, with 88% of the lots sold and a 145% revaluation of the starting estimates: a more than flattering result.

Il momento dell'aggiudicazione dell'anello con smeraldo a il Ponte Casa d'Aste
The moment of the awarding of the emerald ring at il Ponte Casa d’Aste

In addition to the record emerald, a French-made festoon necklace, adorned with round and baguette diamonds for a total of approximately 60 carats, found a buyer for 107,100 euros. The great jewelry houses were the protagonists of important awards. Starting with Bulgari, highly sought after by collectors and lovers of fine jewelry, with its modular necklace embellished with an imposing 13.24-carat sapphire (107,100), the three-row snake bracelet in yellow gold and enamel (81,900) and the yellow gold tubogas nummary gems (44,100).
Collier a festoni in platino e diamanti rotondi e baguette per complessivi ct. 60,00 circa
Platinum festoon necklace with round and baguette diamonds for a total of approximately 60.00 ct

A rigid bracelet in white and yellow gold, with sapphires and diamonds signed by Gianmaria (63,000) and the elegant boule earrings in white and yellow gold with diamonds by Mario (37,800) were sold by Buccellati. The pendant earrings in lapis lazuli and turquoise were sold (30,240). Gems also attracted interest with a pair of earrings with old-cut diamonds of 6.59 and 6.57 carats (75,600), other earrings with pendants and diamonds for a total of 12.40 carats (44,100) and a white gold ring with a round diamond of 8.07 carats (47,880). Ditto for colored gems: a ring in rose gold, with an octagonal sapphire of 6.67 carats was sold for 47,880 euros.
Collier modulare in oro giallo, diamanti rotondi, carré e tapered, zaffiri e rubini cabochon, lo zaffiro principale di 13,24 carati
Modular necklace in yellow gold, round, square and tapered diamonds, cabochon sapphires and rubies, the main sapphire of 13.24 carats

Bracciale rigido a fascia in oro bianco e giallo cesellato con zaffiri per complessivi ct. 19,00 circa e diamanti per complessivi ct. 3,20 circa, g 150,56 circa, diam. cm 5,40 circa. Firmato Gianmaria Buccellati. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Rigid band bracelet in chiseled white and yellow gold with sapphires for a total of approximately 19.00 ct and diamonds for a total of approximately 3.20 ct, approximately 150.56 g, diam. approximately 5.40 cm. Signed Gianmaria Buccellati. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Orecchini pendenti in oro giallo e bianco con lapislazzuli, turchesi e diamanti tondi e carré
Pendant earrings in yellow and white gold with lapis lazuli, turquoise and round and square diamonds

Anello con ametista indossato
