A very positive outcome for the auction of jewelry organized by il Ponte Casa d’Aste in Milan. With a highlight: a 35.27-carat emerald that totaled 1.6 million euros, a new sales record. The auction at Palazzo Crivelli, which coincided with the company’s fiftieth birthday and entry into the Millon Auction Group, sold for a total of over 4.7 million, with 88% of the lots sold and a 145% revaluation of the starting estimates: a more than flattering result.



In addition to the record emerald, a French-made festoon necklace, adorned with round and baguette diamonds for a total of approximately 60 carats, found a buyer for 107,100 euros. The great jewelry houses were the protagonists of important awards. Starting with Bulgari, highly sought after by collectors and lovers of fine jewelry, with its modular necklace embellished with an imposing 13.24-carat sapphire (107,100), the three-row snake bracelet in yellow gold and enamel (81,900) and the yellow gold tubogas nummary gems (44,100).



A rigid bracelet in white and yellow gold, with sapphires and diamonds signed by Gianmaria (63,000) and the elegant boule earrings in white and yellow gold with diamonds by Mario (37,800) were sold by Buccellati. The pendant earrings in lapis lazuli and turquoise were sold (30,240). Gems also attracted interest with a pair of earrings with old-cut diamonds of 6.59 and 6.57 carats (75,600), other earrings with pendants and diamonds for a total of 12.40 carats (44,100) and a white gold ring with a round diamond of 8.07 carats (47,880). Ditto for colored gems: a ring in rose gold, with an octagonal sapphire of 6.67 carats was sold for 47,880 euros.

