The sculptures by Aida Bergsen

Sculptures, lace and animals in the unique jewelry by Aida Bergsen ♦︎

Her name is Aida Bergsen. The name could conjure Norwegian fjords, but in fact the sea girders that sees the designer are those of the Bosforo, a stretch of sea where is reflected Istanbul. Aida Bergsen was born in Cyprus, and she is a sculptor and, at the same time, one of the most creative jewelery signatures. She lives and works in the great city of Turkey, but she studied at the University of Grenoble, France, and her father was Fikri Direkoglu, a sculptor based in Paris. She inherited her passion for art, transformed into creative ability to create amazing jewels.

Her recipe is made up of Turkish passion, along with the European taste for luxury, plus the traditional goldsmith techniques learned directly by the craftsmen of the Istanbul Grand Bazaar. This it’s one of the few Turkish jewelery brands to be well known internationally and at Las Vegas’s Couture has repeatedly figured out successes. Aida has also been chosen among the best designers from Gemfield, for whom she has designed some rings. One of her sources of inspiration is Topkapi, the former palace of the Sultans, where she finds inspiration from the art collections and furnishings of the past, as in the figures of birds. Or, in the line of jewelry with a lace that is an inheritance of the Ottoman stille. And her unique pieces are sought after by collectors: they are not jewelry to wear every day. “It takes some courage,” admits Aida. Also because the prices often exceed 15 to 20,000 dollars. A price that did not discouraged Johnny Depp, who bought one.



















