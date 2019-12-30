There is a 18 carat crocodile

Design, vetrina — December 30, 2019 at 4:00 am

The designer Kieselstein-Cord offers a mini collection dedicated to the crocodile ♦ ︎

Kieselstein-Cord is a luxury and lifestyle brand founded by artist designer and photographer Barry Kieselstein-Cord in Manhattan in 1972. Aside from the commercial production of the brand (bags, buckles, accessories), Kieselstein-Cord’s work can also be found in the permanent collections of many museums, from the Louvre to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and, in his time, Andy Warhol collected its objects.

Bracciale disegnato da Barry Kieselstein-Cord
Bracciale disegnato da Barry Kieselstein-Cord

Kieselstein-Cord has also decided to collaborate with Kuck, an important jeweler from Düsseldorf founded in the seventies by Angelika and Olaf Kuck, who also wanted to add an Artist Collections to his proposals. And here is the series of jewelery with pure gold (18 carat) crocodiles, which is a re-edition of a work from the 1980s. The nuance of pure gold is almost tending to green, just to remember the shade of the crocodile skin. The small series of jewels includes an opening bracelet (it has a zipper) and a necklace.

Orecchini a clip con diamanti
Orecchini a clip con diamanti

The crocodile jewels are not, however, the only production of Kieselstein-Cord. There are other collections, such as Elements Diamonds, which express a remarkable goldsmith virtuosity, combining gold with precious stones, in a neo baroque style. Alessia Mongrando

Bracciale in oro 18 carati disegnato da Barry Kieselstein-Cord
Bracciale in oro 18 carati disegnato da Barry Kieselstein-Cord
Kuck, collana coccodrillo in oro 18 carati
Kuck, collana coccodrillo in oro 18 carati

Kuck, bracciale coccodrillo in oro 18 carati
Kuck, bracciale coccodrillo in oro 18 carati

Bracciale Flame in oro e diamanti
Bracciale Flame in oro e diamanti

Collana in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana in oro bianco e diamanti

Collana in oro bianco e diamanti di Kieselstein-Cord
Collana in oro bianco e diamanti di Kieselstein-Cord







