There is a 18 carat crocodile











The designer Kieselstein-Cord offers a mini collection dedicated to the crocodile ♦ ︎

Kieselstein-Cord is a luxury and lifestyle brand founded by artist designer and photographer Barry Kieselstein-Cord in Manhattan in 1972. Aside from the commercial production of the brand (bags, buckles, accessories), Kieselstein-Cord’s work can also be found in the permanent collections of many museums, from the Louvre to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and, in his time, Andy Warhol collected its objects.



Kieselstein-Cord has also decided to collaborate with Kuck, an important jeweler from Düsseldorf founded in the seventies by Angelika and Olaf Kuck, who also wanted to add an Artist Collections to his proposals. And here is the series of jewelery with pure gold (18 carat) crocodiles, which is a re-edition of a work from the 1980s. The nuance of pure gold is almost tending to green, just to remember the shade of the crocodile skin. The small series of jewels includes an opening bracelet (it has a zipper) and a necklace.



The crocodile jewels are not, however, the only production of Kieselstein-Cord. There are other collections, such as Elements Diamonds, which express a remarkable goldsmith virtuosity, combining gold with precious stones, in a neo baroque style. Alessia Mongrando



















