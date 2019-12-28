Diemmeffe, gold as silk











The jewelry signed Diemmeffe by Chiampesan Fabris, between hand-brushed gold and mosaic technique ♦ ︎

Chiampesan is a historical company from Vicenza, a well-known name in the jewelery market. It was founded in 1959 and is now also known through its Diemmeffe brand. As often happens, in fact, companies go through periods of change: in 2014, therefore, Chiampesan has evolved with a new partner, the Fabris family, owner of Diemmeffe.



Now the company is called Chiampesan Fabris, but next to the renewed name preserves the goldsmith tradition which provides a complete processing cycle, from the design of the jewels, to the prototypes, up to the processing. The new structure has combined the best of the two company worlds: the hand satin finishing introduced by Lino Chiampesan in the world of jewelery and the mosaic technique invented by Diemmeffe. In short, jewelery, jewelry and craftsmanship combined under the same flag. An example is the Bacio collection, with white and shiny pink gold, hand-brushed gold with the technique of the burin, to which is added the use of quartz. Alessia Mongrando















