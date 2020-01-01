T.Gold’s technology at the next VicenzaOro











Together with VicenzaOro (17 to 22 January), hi-tech jewelery returns with T.Gold, the international event dedicated to goldsmith machinery and the most innovative technologies applied to gold and jewelery.

The tech innovations of the goldsmith sector able to dictate future trends debut at T. Gold, thanks to the presence of the main players including the Italian exhibiting companies Legor, Sisma, Ompar and Novagum, the US companies Gemvision and 3D Systems, as well as a significant presence of German companies.



There is also an appointment with the Jewelery Technology Forum, the only international conference in Europe dedicated to new technologies and the latest trends in the jewelry sector (January 19) co-organized with the Legor Group. The Jewelery Technology Forum is a valuable training opportunity for both new players and veterans of the gold sector, and offers an opportunity for comparison and updating on the trend and trends of the sector. The topics covered will range from crystalline grain to the design of innovation, from 3D models in acrylic photopolymer by precision casting to the macroeconomic scenario. To close the event also an in-depth analysis on the theme of synthetic diamonds.



Again in the field of technology, the Gold Run hackathon is scheduled at VicenzaOro: university students will in fact be able to translate the multidisciplinary skills that underlie the goldsmith-jeweler world, from chemistry to physics, from design to innovative and tangible projects implementation of digital technologies. The 40 best proposals for the creation of a new product or innovative packaging will be submitted to an advisory board made up of important companies in the sector.



Finally, for the first time the Italian Exhibition Group, which organizes the Vicenza fair, launches a focus on the world of start-ups and small innovative businesses as an additional vehicle for supply chain innovation with the StartUp and Carats project: it will give visibility to new business models that appear on the goldsmith scene, providing talks and meeting moments, as well as involving international incubators.

















