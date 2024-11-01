In Venice the most famous bridge is the Rialto. And it is this iconic place that inspired the Alviero Martini 1A Classe jewelry collection, in the line dedicated to the most famous locations on the planet. The jewelry that takes its name from the bridge and the related district of the lagoon city have a maxi design in steel and steel with IP gold finish for bracelets, rings and earrings for a contemporary look with a retro touch. The entire line plays with the combination of steel and IP gold steel with the classic Geo Map and the new foulard print, which depicts the 1A Classe logo intertwined with chains and pendants with the 1C monogram written on them.



The open bangle bracelet also features the Geo Map prints on which the Italian peninsula can be seen (39 euros). In the IP gold steel variant the combination is with the foulard design (39 euros). Both models have the 1A Classe logo engraved on the inside and measure 59×48 mm. The Geo Map print also dresses the steel ring (29 euros). The Rialto earrings use the motifs of the collection in a hoop version. Available in steel and IP gold steel, both versions are engraved with the 1A Classe logo (39 euros).

