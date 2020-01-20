How to match the necklace to the dress











Long, short, or half size necklace? It depends. Here is how you can choose the type and size of the necklace combined with the dress ♦

The measure matters, certainly for the necklaces. And not only the length is important, but the width, volume and style of the jewel must also be evaluated. In short, it is not only essential to choose a necklace that you like: it is also essential to match it correctly to the dress, because not all of them fit into every dress.



Indeed, the opposite is true: each piece of jewelry needs to be chosen based on the type of outfit chosen for the occasion. And if the match does not match, it is better to leave it alone (or rush to buy the right necklace). For example, a crew neck is enhanced if the dress does not have a too high neckline. And a neckline at right angles or almost combines better when worn with a necklace with an equally geometric shape. Just as a jewel with light and intricate swirls can be perfectly reconciled with very worked lace and fabrics.



Formal clothes. You must attend a wedding, a religious function, the awarding of a medal of honor. Or you have a job interview, a meeting with the company manager, an appointment with the lawyer for an important issue. Obviously for these occasions you will choose to wear something sober (or, at least, you should do it). For example, a business suit, a suit jacket pants, a solid color dress. In this case, the necklace must also be tuned to the type of dress: nothing flashy, large, bulky. A simple necklace is better, like a chain with a small pendant or a string of pearls.



Sportswear. In your free time, your imagination is also free. Choose the jewel you like best but, of course, it is advisable not to forget the balance. A necklace with many colored gems loses its liveliness on a floral shirt. Conversely, a large and flashy necklace can give that extra touch if it is not in direct conflict with something equally eye-catching.



The first date. Perhaps in this case it is superfluous to give advice: women know that the first date, and the first impression, count for a lot. A neckline, without exaggerating, can be the additional weapon to be able to seduce. And a necklace is just what it takes to emphasize the shape of your body. But it must be of the right length, that is, stop a few centimeters from the lower edge of the neckline. The effect is hypnotic.



At work. Necklaces are an irreplaceable jewel. But they cannot always be combined with the dress used in the workplace. If you are in an office, for example, the necklace can be more easily combined with the dress you wear. But if by choice or by obligation you wear a high-necked coat, a suit or a company uniform, the necklace is better not to show it: you can hardly combine it properly.



To summarize what may be the right choices, the graphic scheme indicates the type of necklace that enhances the shape of the dress. Of course, however, in addition to the shape you will also have to consider the colors of jewelry and dress: but this is another chapter. Giulia Netrese













