All court tennis for Kulto 925

It’s called the Easy Diamond collection but, better to say it right away, don’t expect diamond jewelry. On the other hand, the prices of Kulto 925 bracelets and necklaces are really within reach of the wallet. The brand, which specializes in silver jewellery, uses cubic zirconia crystals for a series of tennis-style bracelets and necklaces. By the way, if you don’t remember why this type of jewel is called that, you can find out here.

Tennis bracelet in silver with pink cubic zirconia

In fact, tennis-type jewels have long been one of the brand’s proposals. For example, in addition to the classic tennis, i.e. with white stones, versions with light blue, pink, ruby red, emerald green and blue cubic zirconia are presented (64 euros). Or with combinations of emerald green and white, black and white, blue and white and magenta and white (59).

Silver bracelet with red cubic zirconia

There is also the two-row tennis bracelet with white and baguette-cut blue, yellow and pink cubic zirconias (119). Finally, here are the heart-cut cubic zirconia crystals for the necklace and bracelet, also in two shades, blue and pink, as well as the total white version (necklace 119, bracelet 69).

Heart shaped cubic zirconia bracelet
Silver necklace with white cubic zirconia and pink heart cut
Bracelet with white and green cubic zirconia

