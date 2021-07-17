









What does wearing the ring on the index mean? Or on the thumb, the little finger, the middle finger?

When you wear a ring, you must know that every finger you have chosen has a precise meaning, a symbol or a story to know. Because it is not the same thing to wear a ring on the index finger, middle or little finger. But few women reflect on the fact that each finger also carries a symbolic meaning or a tradition. And that to match a ring to the finger we have to take into account what that phalanx of the hand represents and also what kind of ring we have chosen.

The little finger

The smallest finger, the little finger, is back in fashion after long oblivion. On this finger noble or chevalier rings are very often worn. These rings were also used in the Middle Ages as a seal for the lacquer wax with which the correspondence was protected. The chevalier ring then became a simple jewel on which appears the coat of arms of the family: it is still worn with this function, for example by Prince Charles. Finally, the chevalier model has turned into a simple ring with a more or less flat surface, with or without decoration design. A ring on the little finger usually attracts attention.

Recommended ring: chevalier

The ring finger

It is the most used finger for the rings, precisely because it has the engagement ring or the wedding ring (or both together). This type of ring is worn on the fourth finger of the left hand, although in some countries the right is used, for example in Poland. There are also those who think that it’s unlucky to wear a ring on this finger before being engaged. But most women do not give much importance to this belief.

Recommended ring: wedding ring, solitaire, trilogy, eternity

The middle finger

The middle finger is a very popular finger for those who wear a ring. The main reason is that the finger to the side is already occupied with the wedding or engagement ring, while the index finger is less used for jewelry. The middle finger, on the other hand, is perfect: it is at the center of the hand, the most visible, it is not as busy as the index finger, it is longer, but it is not wider. Perfect for large and imaginative, colorful, very visible rings. It is certainly one of the fingers on which to insert the multiple rings, which include more than one finger.

Recommended ring: cocktail, semi-precious stones, stacked rings

The index finger

It’s a challenging finger. Who wears a ring on the index finger shows a certain anti-conformism, the desire to mark one’s own personality and to show oneself. This is the finger that is used to show something to someone, or to indicate a road, a landscape, and even the divine will when it is placed towards the sky, but it also works to grasp something very small. In short, it is a finger apparently not very suitable for wearing rings and, for this reason, it is the most suitable to be noticed. But better to wear a type that is not annoying during the day.

Recommended ring: thin metal rings in gold or silver, different types of rings

Thumb

According to some interpretations it is the finger that symbolizes strength, power, will. It is, in effect, the finger with greater muscular energy. The thumb ring was used in ancient Rome, perhaps linked to particular cults of sea gods. But in the modern era wearing a thumb ring, usually in silver, was considered a sign of homosexuality for men, and of independence for women. Today, however, this symbology is outdated and wearing a thumb ring simply means that you have purchased a very large jewel, not easy to put on and take off, maybe even a little annoying if you have to use your hands. But if you like it, it’s fine.

Recommended ring: thin, in gold or silver, without stones













