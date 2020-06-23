Aenea, symphony in Salzburg











The Austrian Aenea Maison in Salzburg offers a mix of innovative design and luxury ♦︎

Aeneas was the Trojan prince who in the Iliad flees with his father Anchises and arrives in Lazio, where he marries Princess Lavinia. Devout, yet courageous, Aeneas is a hero who does not escape destiny. And it is no coincidence that the jeweler Costan Eghiazarian has called Aenea his Maison in Salzburg. In fact, the designer is the son of a goldsmith and an artist: in short, as Enea has followed his destiny. “” From an early age I have been constantly in contact with rare gems and precious jewels, “explains Costan Eghiazarian, who also studied in Innsbruck, Hamburg and Barcelona.



The philosophy of the Austrian designer is to create luxury jewels that are also avantgarde. Bbut Costan is not alone: ​​Aenea is also run by Birgit Tomka, partner and co-founder of the Maison, which manages the marketing and business side of Aenea.

The mix of these two souls produces, as in a Mozart opera, liveliness, innovation and pleasure. The style can wink at the Art Nouveau, together with geometries that could be daughters of pictorial abstractionism. But the real strong point is the choice of stones that is enhanced by the eclectic design of jewels. They would have been loved also by Wolfgang Amadeus. Giulia Netrese

Anello con tormalina, rubini, diamanti, oro rosa e argento rodiato nero














