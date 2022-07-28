









When you can choose chandelier earrings, who can wear them, what are they

The chandelier earrings are perfect for holidays and elegant evenings. But not all women can, or rather, are fine when wear chandelier earrings. If you want to know if you can wear chandelier earrings, read this article.



“Chandelier earrings are the perfect canvas for a jewelry designer like me,” writes Giuseppe Picchiotti on his bloc. “I can literally play with sparkle and light to create masterpieces that move with the body in a sensuous way as the wearer expresses herself. The chemistry of color, motion, and light bring wonder and delight. And because we make them only with the most precious of gemstones with a commitment to precision craftsmanship, I know that joy will live on for many generations. It’s quite thrilling to think about.”

What are chandelier earrings. Let’s start with the name, which in French means chandelier. They are dangle earrings designed to flow from the bottom of the lobes up to almost the shoulders. They are jewels composed of different elements, which hang downwards, are mobile, often with a symmetrical geometry. They have distant origins: earrings with suspended stones, tied by gold threads, were invented in the Middle East and India hundreds of years ago: the first examples date back to the first centuries after Christ. The British Empire, which extended until to the Orient, contributed to the spread of this type of earrings in the Occident. But it was the French jewelers, after 1700, that made chandelier earrings truly precious, with the addition of diamonds. In this way the earrings have become really shiny. Naturally, with the years the chandelier earrings have evolved in many different forms: longer or shorter, with many stones or only in metal. But they remain similar in the type.

When you can wear it. The chandelier earrings have always been associated with the evening. They are not recommended, therefore, to wear in the office: too flashy. And, moreover, it’s the lights of the evening that make them shine more. In any case, they can also be worn also with casual clothes.

Who can wear them. The chandelier earrings tend to lengthen the face. They are perfect, therefore, for those with a wider face, while they do not improve the appearance of those with a sharp or long face. In this case, it is better to opt for round earrings. Or, if you really like the chandelier model, for a fairly short type of pendant that does not exceed the horizontal line of the lips. In any case, pay attention to the weight: choose slight earrings: a chandelier lights you up, but it can become very heavy after a few hours.













