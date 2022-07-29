









New York City is one of the places on Earth with the highest concentration of jewelry designers. Among these is Leila Du Mond, who founded the Cyril brand five years ago. In reality, the designer has expanded the field to jewelry after having experienced her aesthetic rigor in other sectors, such as that of home accessories, signing with her own name. In fact, even the jewels adopt the same minimal style, simple and refined at the same time. The basic idea, according to what Leila describes, is to propose jewels that have drops of light.



But also they are inspired by museum aesthetics, whatever it is, and by natural history. To achieve this, the brand uses silver and 14 karat gold that surround opalescent spheres of white quartz. Leila Du Mond is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and the Fashion Institute of Technology, she has been selected as the winner of the Elaine Gold Launchpad of Cfda and Accessories Council and of NextNow of Ylang 23.