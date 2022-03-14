









War is raging, but the world of jewelry wants peace and not just for business. A feeling that will be represented at the next Vicenzaoro (17-21 March) by Give, a sculpture by Lorenzo Quinn, which will welcome visitors. The sculpture signed by the son of the great actor Anthony Quinn was placed in the square in front of the entrance to the fair. It represents the hand of a man joining that of a woman. His hands enclose an olive tree, which in the West is a symbol of peace. The map will also outline the paths of visitors inside the fair pavilions.



Given the times of war, a valuable initiative, even if the presentation does not explicitly mention the war and the invasion of Russia in Ukraine. A second installation by the artist, Gaia, dedicated to the precariousness of existence and flanked by a photographic exhibition, is hosted in the Palladian city as part of VIOFF, the Fuori Fiera di Vicenzaoro organized in collaboration with the municipal administration.