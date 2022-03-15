









Minimalist, essential and, perhaps also for this reason, precious jewels. The intention of Crieri, Maison di Valenza (Italy), is deduced from the name of the Pura collection: that is, without frills. Only gold and diamonds in the most classic of jewelry proposals in sync with the season in which the greatest number of engagements and weddings are concentrated. At the center of the Pura collection is, of course, the diamond ring, the solitaire, intended to pair with the lucky one who receives it (or if she buys it alone). Furthermore, in the earrings and pendants signed Pura, the diamond is of considerable weight and size: 0.30 carats, with brilliant, navette, oval or emerald cut.



The setting of the stones is equally classic, with four prongs that use the traditional colors of gold: white, yellow and pink, again at 18 karat. The full pavé ring frames the main stone with brilliant cut diamonds, which completely cover the body of the jewel for a total carat weight of 0.75 carats. Crieri jewels are found in about 250 jewelers in Italy and abroad.













