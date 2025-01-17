Snake-shaped jewelry with Buccellati, for the zodiac sign that distinguishes 2025 in the Chinese calendar. From January 29, 2025, the new lunar year is celebrated by millions of people around the world with hopes and wishes of good luck, which for 16 days will become the focus of many parties and celebrations. Buccellati welcomes this event with a series of creations and objects that are perfectly suited to the traditions of this holiday.

An example is the new interpretation of the Snake, which joins the other animals of the Chinese horoscope present in the Bubu collection by Buccellati. The silver stands out in all its brightness, thanks to the scales and the muzzle from which two lively eyes and a hissing tongue stand out. In Chinese tradition, those born in the Year of the Snake are encouraged to wear something red throughout 2025. Buccellati offers a set consisting of a pendant, bracelet and earrings from the Opera Tulle line, enlivened by a red enamel background that enhances the craftsmanship and the charm of the shapes of this iconic line.