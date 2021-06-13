









Rings and pendants that are inspired by nature: for those who love seas, mountains and forests ♦

Some wooden rings. This is nothing new, let’s face it. But those of My Secret Wood can be purchased online (careful, though, to get it takes about four to five weeks), and are different. Ok, there isn’t a fine jewelry, but you can also have fun with these very special jewels made in the USA, especially if you love nature. And if you travel often with fantasy: these rings, in fact, are home to tiny hidden worlds. There aren’t precious stone in this collection, but wood, resin and beeswax.



For example with the wenge, a dark colored tropical timber and rugged. The rings have names like Deep Sea Geyser, Laguna Rocky, Enchanted Forest, Cascade. Fun to watch closely or transparency:they remember sometimes those glass balls containing a landscape that are sold in tourist areas. But these are much more refined. All jewelry is handmade and unique. Note: best to avoid prolonged contact with water. Price: from 110 to $ 180, plus 14 for the shipping cost. Lavinia Andorno