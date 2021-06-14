









The Israeli jewelry designer Boaz Kashi and his Boho Chic collections: irreverence, but luxury ♦

If, by accident, you do not know what Boho Chic means or you’ve forgotten, you can look at the jewelry of Boaz Kashi, a designer who works in Tel Aviv. He defines his Boho Chic collections, basically means a style in which various elements of bohemian and hippy culture come together, in particular, in his jewelery. A definition, which we admit, is not common in jewelery, where designers tend to emphasize the precious aspect rather than the playful side of their production.



But, we must say it, the definition of Boaz Kashi is apt, with oxidized gold and silver, stones that seem to (just seem to be) put in a somewhat casual way. In short, a studied art of improvisation, which actually hides a careful choice. And it can not be that way, since the designer is by no means improvised. Indeed, it is part of a jeweler family that has been active since 1889. In short, that much irreverent is a sharpy choice, not a compulsory road.