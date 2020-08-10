A ring for Beirut by Gaia Repossi











It is not true that the world of jewelry, and more generally that of luxury, are detached from reality. Sometimes they reflect the sentiment of the world. Witness Gaia Repossi, one of the most refined designers of the new generation, who presented a ring in response to the tragic event in Beirut, Lebanon, where a gigantic explosion caused over a hundred deaths and thousands of injuries, as well as destroying an entire district of the city.



The new Berbere Chromatic ring in rose gold and enamel by Gaia Repossi is dedicated to that tragedy. And, in addition, the profits from the sale of the jewel will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross. A solid initiative to demonstrate one’s closeness to the affected population. The ring is part of the Berbère Module collection, which is ideally inspired by the Berber culture, although the jewels do not lose the stylistic connotation of the Maison Repossi, with very simple lines, but combined with geometric patterns, along with some diamonds.

















