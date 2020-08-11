The free diamonds by Glik











From Brazil to New York, vacuum precious stones and furniture by Moritz Glik ♦

For Moritz Glik (don’t be fooled by the German-Polish name: he’s a Brazilian-born jeweler, where he started as a shoe designer, but has lived in New York since the 1990s), there is nothing more magical than the sparkle of diamonds. free to move under two bezels of the glass he uses for watches, namely sapphire crystal. In truth, Chopard had already thought about it with the watches in 1976, but Glik put his own and with a strong sense of design he created Kaleidoscope, an ongoing collection that won the Couture Show for two years in a row.

From the beginning with a minimalist motif modeled on burnished metal and mounted flush, the next step was the retro frames; now it is the turn of rounded shapes in pink and opulent yellow gold with pavé stones that frame diamonds of all colors, sapphires of various shades, emeralds and shiny or rough rubies. All the pieces are made entirely by hand in his New York studio, if and some take on a precise shape only when worn, all give the illusion of diamonds floating in the air. The Kaleidoscope collection, for example, is made up of pendants, rings, bracelets and earrings that enclose loose diamonds and colored stones inside a white sapphire crystal, so that they move with the wearer. Alessia Mongrando











