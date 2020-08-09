The symbols of Acanthus











In her research, Nichole McIver, American designer who founded Acanthus, at a certain point she also used Keum-boo technique: a metalwork invented in Korea, which melts 24 carat gold with silver. In short, something original. But not only that. Very honestly, Nichole also confesses her late passion for jewelry: she did not play with necklaces as a child and as an adult she studied art. But, he admitted, you can’t make enough money with art.



So, the choice to create jewelry is a kind of plan B: use her creativity to produce something that also has a market. So she started studying, trying, until she found her own style. The mix of oxidized metal and gold, with the addition of a diamond or stone here and there, has better defined its proposal in jewelry. But her attention is also turned to ancient symbols, such as decorative leaves found in the margins of illuminated manuscripts, or the secret symbolism of some Victorian jewels. Acanthus jewelry is handcrafted directly by the designer in her studio in central Minnesota. Alessia Mongrando

















