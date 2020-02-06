alta gioielleria, COLLANE, vetrina — February 6, 2020 at 5:00 am

A new question mark for Boucheron’s high jewelery





High jewelery? According to Boucheron it looks like a question mark. But, mind you, it is a question mark to which the French Maison can give an answer. The story dates back to 1879, when Fréderic Boucheron had just won a gold medal at the Paris Universal Exposition for his necklace called Feuillage. The question-shaped necklace, very daring for that time, was born then. But, of course, it has evolved many times: the last rebirth occurred during the January haute couture shows in Paris.

Collana in oro nero e smeraldi Lierre de Paris
The beauty of Point d’Interrogation necklaces, in addition to their extraordinary workmanship, is also the ease of use: wearing them is a moment. It is more difficult to deprive yourself of it, but only because you are sorry to hide ina jewelbox such a beautiful jewel. The revival of the Point d’Interrogation necklaces in new eight pieces is thanks to Claire Choisne, director of Boucheron creations. Sapphires, diamonds and emeralds are used without saving but, above all, with refined delicacy. Ivy leaves, acanthus or feathers are some of the shapes that make up the necklaces. And despite the venerable age, 140 years, the collection amazes as if it were a debutante.

Collana in oro bianco, madreperla e diamanti
Collana Plume de Paon, in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana a forma di foglie d'acanto in oro giallo e diamanti
