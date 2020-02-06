Pandora jewelry for Galentine’s Day, the day of friendship between women











For Pandora don’t exists only love between man and woman. Friendship is also important. And among women, this bond is even more special. So much so that friendship between women is celebrated on the day before Valentine’s Day, February 13th. A date that has become Galentine’s Day. And if for some women friendship are confused with love, the new jewels that add to the Pandora Reflexions collection, launched in mid-2018, are proposed as a gift to testify their affection.



The elements are hand-drawn, with asymmetrical hearts in the form of pendants, earrings, rings and charms. The jewels are, as always, made of 925 sterling silver or Pandora Rose, 14 karat rose gold plated metal alloy, the new jewels have a reversible heart-shaped design, shiny on one side and with stones set with the logo on the other .



By the way, do you know how Galentine’s Day was born? The day dedicated to friendship is a rather recent invention. It is actually the invention of an American television program, the Parks and Recreation series. In this series, the protagonist Leslie (the actress is Amy Poehler) celebrated on February 13 with an invitation to lunch for her friends. The name Galantine derives from the union of the word gal, which in current American indicates a friend woman, and the name Valentine. Since 2017, with a tam tam on social media, the fashion of celebrating friendship on February 13 has spread. And Pandora noticed it too.















