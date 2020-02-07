Giovanni Raspini on the lunar surface











Giovanni Raspini brings the surface of the moon to our earth. Or, more precisely, it presents a collection inspired by the appearance of the lunar surface, all covered by craters. The Moon Bowl collection is also a legacy from the Super Bowl best seller line, from which it takes some aspects. Bracelets and earrings are offered in three sizes and in two versions: gilded silver or simple silver. The design is designed to make jewelry pleasant: the bracelets have a “half moon” section with spring opening.



The silver plate is hammered by hand, while the design of the jewels is rather simple. The collection consists of three silver bracelets and four earrings, both in gilded silver and in natural metal. The Moon Bowl collection is one of the six novelties of the Maison specializing in Giovanni Raspini silver jewelery, presented for the spring / summer 2020 season.















