A bracelet for the Napoli championship

In Italy, football is a religion. But in Naples it is still something more. And the third conquest of the football championship was lived in the city with incredible passion. The world of jewelery could not miss the appointment. To celebrate the event is the goldsmith artist, but also former footballer Gianfranco Quartaroli, who underlines that he had the good fortune to play against Diego Armando Maradona, still revered in Naples, he designed and created the bracelet with the lucky charms hanging from the third scudetto of the 2022-2023 season. Even the lucky charm symbols, or chasing bad luck, are a Neapolitan tradition and the bracelet perfectly sums up the local tradition and the sporting event.



The Napoletanissimo bracelet by Gianfranco Quartaroli is made up of the most classic symbols of Neapolitan charms: pizza, curniciello (the lucky horn), Vesuvius, the blue enamelled shirt of the football team with number 10 (that of Maradona), puffin, horns, donkey, San Gennaro, the protective mask of Osimhen (the team’s center forward) with number 9, the cuccumella (the coffee maker), the 77 of Kvara (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgian player of Naples), the number 3 of the third championship. Even if the bracelet could be dedicated to a fan of the team, the Napoletanissimo bracelet is dedicated to all women who love the city of Naples, Campania, and Neapolitans in general. The bracelet is available in three versions in gold, silver and steel.