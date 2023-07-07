A 10-carat Muzo emerald for Tiffany

A green gem can tempt not only a woman, but also a jewelry brand like Tiffany & Co. The American Maison has purchased a precious stone out of the ordinary: it is an emerald weighing over 10 carats. The gemstone was mined from the Muzo Emerald Mines in Colombia, located about 100 kilometers northwest of Bogotá, where the finest stones of this type are mined. Now the stone also has a name: Tiffany Muzo Emerald. The stone has an intense green color and symbolizes Tiffany’s desire to use extraordinary gems.



As the world authority on rare stones, we are thrilled to announce our recent purchase of the Tiffany Muzo Emerald. Weighing more than 10 carats, this extraordinary gem continues Tiffany’s long tradition of sourcing the finest stones Mother Nature has to offer.

Victoria Wirth Reynolds, Chief Gemologist of Tiffany & Co

According to the Maison, it is the most precious emerald ever extracted from the Muzo mines. It is rectangular cut and was mined from the historic Puerto Arturo mine shaft in December 2019. A rare emerald due to its extraordinarily high clarity, offering a superior level of clarity and showcasing its exceptional colour. The gem has no fissures (which are quite frequent in emeralds) and is practically devoid of inclusions, except for very few observed under the microscope, in line with those found in Colombian emeralds from the Muzo mine. It also exhibits the perfectly saturated green color for which Muzo emeralds are so renowned and prized. The Tiffany Muzo Emerald will make its debut with the fall launch of the Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue collection.